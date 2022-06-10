Food Truck Friday: Cousins Maine Lobster

MEDWAY - A family from Medway decided to take a leap into the food truck business at the height of the pandemic in May 2020 and it's paid off.

Tara and TJ Nelson made a bold choice with their father. They decided to buy into a franchise - Cousins Maine Lobster.

"We've never run a food truck before. We were brand new to this. We went through extensive training," Tara told WBZ-TV. "We had no idea going into it, how much of a draw it would be in our local community. Of course we knew that name, we saw it on Shark Tank. That was the draw."

"It was long, it was rigorous. It was a ten-day training in L.A. I think the best part about it was by the end of it, we were running a shift," said TJ.

And from there it took off. The Cousins Maine Lobster truck would show up in small towns through New England and the lines grew.

"My favorite thing is just watching people take their first bite. It's the best! The thing I love about this is it brings people together," TJ told WBZ.

And it's not just their lobster rolls. The lobster varieties are endless.

"Our lobster tots are very popular. Our lobster tail and tots, our lobster quesadillas. So we put out a really cool product and it's awesome," said Tara.

So this idea, that started at the beginning of the pandemic, is paying off.

"It's the food truck life. You are working with food. It's long days, long, hard days but it's worth it in the end to see the smile on the customers' faces," Tara told WBZ.

On June 15th, which is National Lobster Day, they'll have a new truck opening on the Cape.