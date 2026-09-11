Flock cameras covered by trash bags in Waltham. City councilor says they are "as popular as measles"

Communities in Massachusetts are taking action against Flock cameras with Waltham being the latest community to do so. Waltham Police Captain Tim Maher said the call came from Mayor Jeannette McCarthy to cover them with black trash bags.

"These Flock cameras are about as popular as measles," said Waltham City Council President Robert Logan. "I have received more emails about this than any other issue I can remember."

The controversial surveillance technology tracks cars and is an automated license plate reader. One sits outside Jamal Collins' Waltham home.

"Every time I leave my house, I am tracked," said Collins. "I hope they go away because they are an invasion of privacy and not used very well because multiple law enforcement officials have been arrested for using them inappropriately."

The Waltham City Council says the cameras were originally installed without council approval.

"No one knew about it until we saw Reddit posts and social media posts," said Councilor Colleen Bradley-MacArthur.

Logan explained that they were purchased using drug asset forfeiture funds.

"That money goes into an account which can be expended and the wording is, 'without appropriation,'" Logan said. "Which basically cuts the elected representatives of the people, we the city council, totally out of the process."

A Flock camera is covered with a trash bag in Waltham, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Bradley-MacArthur added that the council was equally left in the dark when they were ordered to be covered up, but she's glad to see it happen.

"Knowing they had been bagged just brought me an immediate sense of relief because I knew I wasn't being tracked," said Bradley-MacArthur. "They are sharing this data with the Department of Homeland Security. They are sharing with other police departments and states that don't have the protections we do here."

The council has put forth a request to law enforcement to formally adopt a privacy policy regarding surveillance technology like this.

"We have our full faith and trust in the Waltham Police Department. It's when that data goes into that camera, where does that data go?" said Bradley-MacArthur. "We know technology can enhance the type of policy for people doing this work, but we need to think about our residents and the protection of their privacy."

"How much are we willing to allow in the name of catching the bad guys? How far do you go to say this is necessary?" said Logan.

Both Logan and Bradley-MacArthur say it's their understanding that the city is ending its contract with Flock. WBZ-TV reached out to the mayor's office for more information but has not heard back.

"I hope they're going to be coming down. I think that's what people want. They're not very popular," said Logan.

City council members say there are 16 Flock cameras in Waltham, including one on Lyman Street right near a popular running trail.