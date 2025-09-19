Classes canceled at Massachusetts elementary school after skunk sprays classroom

Kids at one Massachusetts elementary school were given the day off after a skunk sprayed a classroom overnight.

The animal was discovered in McKay Elementary School in Fitchburg around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The animal had apparently snuck into the building and left its mark on one singular room.

"We know the situation really stinks," Fitchburg Mayor Sam Squalia said in a Facebook post.

Superintendent Jon Thompson and Principal Sue Tingas said that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff."

A professional cleaning team was sent into the school to clean up after the animal and "de-smell" the area. They said that they expect the school to open on Monday, but that the cancellation of school will result in a makeup day in June.

"Sometimes life skunks us," Mayor Squalia said on Facebook.

"We understand this expected closure may have caused disruption, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Thompson and Tingas said in a statement.

The school said it will update families and staff if it needs to close the school on Monday. But they hope that the stinky situation can be resolved by then.

Skunks are a common sight in Massachusetts, typically spotted in urban and suburban areas due to their love of raiding garbage cans. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommends that if you come across a skunk, you remain calm and give the animal extra room so it won't feel threatened and spray.

