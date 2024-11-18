Video shows moment bus crashes into crowded Fitchburg terminal, trapping man underneath

FITCHBURG - Newly released video shows the moment a bus crashed into a crowded Fitchburg terminal, trapping a man underneath it.

A screenshot from the video shows the bus inside the glass terminal. Montachusett Regional Transit Authority

Bus crash traps man

The crash happened last Thursday just before 8 a.m. on Main Street.

The Montachusett Regional Transit Authority bus was filled with passengers at the time. One passenger said they got onto the bus before it started rolling and slammed into the glass wall, trapping a man underneath it.

"I truly don't think that it was the bus driver at fault. Something must have happened. The bus driver was in disbelief as I was," Ariana Paine said. "It looked like he couldn't stop it first or something. Like he had no control over it at first or maybe he was shocked and didn't know what to do."

The aftermath of a bus crash in Fitchburg. Courtesy Photo

The 65-year-old man, who has not been identified, was sitting on a bench when he was hit by the bus. Witnesses tried to lift the bus off of him but were unable to.

"It's just frustrating not to have anything to really help the guy and not be able to reach him," said witness Alden Clark.

They say they saw him with glass shards in his head. He was eventually freed using airbags and the jaws of life and life-flighted to UMass Memorial Medical Center. The Bus authority says he is now in stable condition and improving.

Officials say that it's fortunate that more people were not hurt. The accident is still under investigation.