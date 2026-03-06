Coast Guard ends search after fishing vessel Yankee Rose sank off Cape Cod, killing 2

The search has been called off for any survivors after a commercial fishing vessel with two people aboard sank off Cape Cod, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a notification just before noon Thursday that the vessel Yankee Rose was overturned about three nautical miles northeast of Race Point in Provincetown. Coast Guard crews arrived on the scene along with local agencies minutes later.

One person was recovered from the boat but on Friday, the town manager of Provincetown, Alex Morse, said that person had died. He did not provide any further information about the person. The search for the second person was suspended Friday afternoon after 21 hours.

"We express our deepest condolences for the family and loved ones," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Angel Luis Nieves was one of the people aboard the boat, and his sister has confirmed to WBZ-TV that he died.

She posted a tribute to her brother on an online fundraiser website. She says Angel will be, "fondly remembered by his family as a devoted family man who deeply loved God, his four children, nieces and nephews, the ocean, and lived with a generous heart."

The Coast Guard said despite adverse weather and sea conditions, including freezing temperatures, an active small craft advisory and a gale warning, "all available resources were leveraged in the effort to locate the missing mariner."

"The decision to suspend a search is never taken lightly, and we offer our most sincere condolences to the families of the lost fisherman," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Thomas Wieland.

Fishing vessel Yankee Rose capsized off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. US Coast Guard

The sinking comes just over a month after the Lily Jean sank off Gloucester, killing all seven aboard. The 72-foot vessel was returning to port early Jan. 30 to repair fishing gear when it sank in frigid Atlantic waters off the historic fishing port of Gloucester.

Morse wrote on Facebook how he was "deeply saddened" by the sinking of the Yankee Rose.

"Provincetown has a long and proud maritime history, and fishing has always been a central part of our community's identity," he wrote. "The fishing community is a close-knit one, where the dangers of the sea are well understood and deeply respected. We know the loss of these fellow fishermen will no doubt be deeply felt by many here who share that bond."

The Yankee Rose is the same fishing boat where two people were found unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning while it was docked at a pier in Provincetown last week. Six first responders were also exposed to carbon monoxide during the incident and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Morse said he didn't believe the sinking Thursday was connected to carbon monoxide exposure but referred any further questions to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Coast Guard and Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the sinking of the Yankee Rose.

Provincetown is located at the end of Cape Cod, about 115 miles (185 km) from Boston and 150 miles (241 km) from Gloucester by car.