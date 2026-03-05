1 person recovered, man missing after fishing boat capsizes off Cape Cod

One person has been recovered, and a search is underway for a missing man after the fishing vessel Yankee Rose capsized off Provincetown, Massachusetts on Thursday.

The Coast Guard received the report from good Samaritans about the overturned boat just before noon about three nautical miles northeast of Race Point at the end of Cape Cod.

Coast Guard searching for missing man

One person was recovered unconscious and "transported to higher care," according to the Coast Guard. More information about that person's condition was not available Thursday night.

Fishing vessel Yankee Rose capsized off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. US Coast Guard

The Coast Guard launched helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft crews from Air Station Cape Cod, along with response boats. The Massachusetts Environmental Police and local responders from Provincetown also assisted in the search.

"Coast Guard crews are continuing to search the area, and we remain committed to doing everything possible to locate the missing mariner," Coast Guard Cmdr. Thomas Wieland said in a statement Thursday night.

"Another tragedy" for Mass. fishing industry

The incident comes just over a month after seven people aboard the Lily Jean were killed when it sank off the coast of Gloucester.

"I'm heartbroken by the news that the fishing vessel Yankee Rose was found capsized, and my prayers are with the loved ones of the crew, first responders and our entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said. "This is another devastating reminder of the dangers that come with life at sea and another tragedy for Massachusetts' fishing industry and the families who make their living on the water, especially so soon after the loss of the Lily Jean in Gloucester."

The Yankee Rose is the same boat where two people were found unconscious from carbon monoxide while docked at a pier in Provincetown last week. Six first responders were also exposed to carbon monoxide during the incident and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.