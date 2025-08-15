Weekend To Do List: Boston's annual Fisherman's Feast, and live music festivals in Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Boston's North End Fisherman Feast, dance party and music festival

Take part in a long-standing tradition with an Italian festival in Boston this weekend, along with some live music and a dance party in Salem and Quincy!

The 115th annual Fisherman's Feast in Boston

It's Boston's oldest continuous Italian festival as the 115th annual Fisherman's Feast takes place in the North End all weekend long. The festival honors the city's long fishing tradition and includes the best Italian eats, live music in the streets, a meatball competition and wraps up with a special procession on Sunday night.

When: Thursday, August 14 through Sunday, August 17

Where: Boston's North End

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Salem Jazz and Soul Festival

The Salem Jazz and Soul Festival returns Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., make your way to Salem Willows for the music extravaganza featuring an array of music legends. It's all in honor of the city's rich jazz history and helps support the organization's mission to provide music education throughout the North Shore.

When: Saturday, August 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Salem Willows Park, 165 Fort Ave., Salem

Cost: Donations accepted

Click here for more information

Dance Party in Quincy

Speaking of music, dance through the 70s, 80s and 90s at a dance party in Quincy! Saturday it's a summer celebration the whole family will enjoy on the Hancock-Adams Common. The outdoor event features tribute bands and delicious food trucks. Don't miss it from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

When: Saturday, August 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Hancock-Adams Common, 1305 Hancock St., Quincy

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information