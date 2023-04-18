Fisher College baseball team, coaches escape bus fire in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. — Members of the Fisher College baseball team escaped unhurt after their bus caught fire while travelling home to Boston from Maryland on Sunday.

The team was driving back from playing a weekend series in North Carolina when a back tire blew out, causing the bus to burst into flames while on the road in Baltimore County. Maryland.

"We first heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot," coach Scott Dulin said. "The bus immediately pulled over and our driver went to check the tires. He came back, grabbed a fire extinguisher and ordered us all off the bus."

A fire broke out on the Fisher College Baseball team's bus while travelling back to Boston from Maryland after playing a weekend series in North Carolina over the weekend. Fisher College

Firefighters from the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene within minutes and safely extinguished the blaze.

All 35 players and coaches escaped the bus safely, though the bus was a total loss.

The team and coaches were taken to the firehouse by firefighters where they had hot dogs and ice cream. They played a game of pick-up basketball, some video games, and watched movies while they waited for another bus.

"I would like to personally thank all of the firefighters for their quick actions and for going above the call of duty to help our students and coaches with meals and a safe place to stay while we worked to get them back home to Boston," Fisher College president Steve Rich said. "Their generosity of spirit speaks to the best that our country has to offer."

The team arrived back in Boston early Monday morning.