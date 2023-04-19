Baltimore County firefighters help Boston college baseball team after bus catches fire

BALTIMORE -- Sunday started off just like any other travel day for the Fisher College Baseball Team.

Thirty-five players and coaches were on their way back to Boston, Massachusetts, after a weekend series in North Carolina when the smooth ride up I-95 took a dramatic turn.

"It almost sounded like a gunshot a little bit," Fisher baseball player Vance Serrano said. "From that point on, you knew something was wrong because the bus driver pulled over right away."

Serrano said most of his teammates were sleeping on the bus when one of the tires blew out. He figured if it was a flat tire, then that would be an easy fix.

But this was much more than a flat tire. Minutes after the bus pulled over, it was fully engulfed in flames.

"Everybody ran down the highway one way or down the highway the other way—literally got as far away as we could just in case, God forbid, the bus blew up," Serrano said.

White Marsh's volunteer fire department was on the scene within minutes.

Luckily everyone was able to get off the bus safely.

The firefighters put out the flames—but this story doesn't end there.

The firefighters took the entire Fisher baseball team back to the firehouse, which is where the team was able to eat and hang out until they found a new ride to Boston.

"We always want to take care of everybody the best we can," Emergency Medical Technician Dylan Davis said. "It doesn't just stop once the fire is out. We have to make sure everyone is taken care of."

Serrano said the firefighters made hot dogs for everyone and gave team members ice cream and pizza.

"Shoutout to them," Serrano said. "They were the perfect crew—the perfect people—to come save the day for us."

Some of the firefighters even tried their luck against Fisher's pitchers.

"It seems like we were able to help assist with helping a messy situation better," Davis said. "I saw plenty of smiles on people's faces, and I think they left here happy, and they know they are a part of our family here at White Marsh now."