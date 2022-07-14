Watch CBS News
First Lady Jill Biden lands in Boston for Massachusetts trip

BOSTON -- First Lady Jill Biden landed in Boston Thursday afternoon for a three-day trip to Massachusetts.

She stepped off her plane accompanied by Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

During the trip, she will meet with veterans and their families, and also attend fundraisers in Andover and Nantucket.

On Friday, Biden will be joined by Marty Walsh, the former Boston mayor who is now serving as labor secretary. Walsh and the first lady will tour an electrical substation. 

