First 2022 human case of West Nile Virus reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON – The first human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year has been reported by health officials. A woman in her 70s was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County.

The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said August and September are the months when most cases of West Nile Virus occur.

In 2021 there were 11 human cases of West Nile Virus identified in Massachusetts.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 4:13 PM

