32 forced out of homes, 2 firefighters suffer exhaustion as fire guts Chelsea duplex

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

CHELSEA - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for exhaustion after a fire heavily damaged a house in Chelsea early Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out just after midnight at the three-story duplex on Cottage Street.

"The first arriving companies made one rescue from a ground ladder from the third floor. Other occupants were able to self-evacuate once firefighters started to deploy," Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese told reporters.

Four people were brought to the hospital as a precaution, but Albanese said there were no serious injuries. He said 32 people were displaced.

The building is most likely a total loss because the back of the home was destroyed by the fire. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from damaging neighboring homes.

Albanese said it appears the fire started on a back porch but the official cause is still under investigation. 

The Salvation Army and Red Cross are helping residents find a place to stay. 

First published on August 17, 2022 / 7:40 AM

