Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at multi-family home on Weld Street in New Bedford

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Fire breaks out at multi-family home on Weld Street in New Bedford
Fire breaks out at multi-family home on Weld Street in New Bedford 00:25

NEW BEDFORD - Thirteen people are without a home after a fire tore through a multi-family home in New Bedford.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday night at the home on Weld Street. Everyone in the home managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.

Eight adults and five children were displaced. They're now being helped by the Red Cross.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 5:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.