Fire breaks out at multi-family home on Weld Street in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD - Thirteen people are without a home after a fire tore through a multi-family home in New Bedford.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday night at the home on Weld Street. Everyone in the home managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.

Eight adults and five children were displaced. They're now being helped by the Red Cross.