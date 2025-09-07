Final victim identified in "Bear Brook Murders" cold case in New Hampshire

Final victim of "Bear Brook murders" cold case has been identified as suspect's daughter

The final young victim in a New Hampshire cold case known as the "Bear Brook murders" has been identified, decades after her body and three others were found buried in barrels in Allenstown.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the girl has now been identified as Rea Rasmussen, who was born in 1976 in Orange County, California. Rea was the biological daughter of serial killer Terry Rasmussen, who also used the alias Bob Evans, and Pepper Reed. Reed was born in 1952 and is originally from Texas, though she has not been seen since the late 1970s.

Formella said extensive DNA analysis and genealogical research was used to identify Rea Rasmussen.

A rendering of Rea Rasmussen. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

What are the Bear Brook murders?

In 1985, the remains of a woman and young girl were found in a barrel in Bear Brook State Park. Fifteen years later, in 2000, a second barrel was found with the remains of two girls inside. Authorities concluded all four victims were killed in the late 1970s or early 1980s and buried in the park.

Terry Rasmussen was identified as the person behind all four murders. He died in prison in 2010 while serving a sentence for another crime.

In 2019, three of the victims were identified as Marlyse Honeychurch and her daughters, Marie Vaughn and Sarah McWaters. They were last seen in California in 1978.

A photo of Pepper Reed, who has not been seen since the late 1970s. New Hampshire Attorney General

New Hampshire investigators are still looking for any information about Reed, who they believe is another victim of Rasmussen. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 1-800-525-5555 or 603-271-2663.