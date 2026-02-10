Maxim Naumov's Olympic performance after parents' tragic deaths inspires Massachusetts skaters

All eyes at one Massachusetts ice rink were on Maxim Naumov Tuesday, even while he competed in the Olympics about 4,000 miles away. The Skating Club of Boston in Norwood gathered for a watch party to see Naumov and his teammates take the ice.

In times of tragedy, community is the comfort many seek. That rings especially true at The Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, where memorials remain rink side for the six community members the club lost, among 67 people who were killed in a plane crash near Washington, D.C. last year.

"We really came together as a community. In those days and weeks after, and we've continued to support each other through that this year," said Katharine Steeger, the club's director of membership services.

Maxim Naumov competes at Olympics

While the mourning never stops, life's tragedies also serve as a reminder to celebrate its triumphs. Together members joined on Tuesday to watch the first of four of their own competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics. It was an emotional experience, full of waving American flags.

Among that team they were cheering on was the 24-year-old Naumov, making his Olympic debut.

"When I think about Max, I think inspirational. That's the word that defines him," Steeger added.

Naumov lost both his father Vadim and his mother Evgenia in that collision, and in interviews following has said he was unsure if he would ever continue to skate.

But on Tuesday, he took to the ice, wowing his extended family thousands of miles from Milan and keeping close to his heart the ones who inspired and coached him to get there.

Naumov pulled out a childhood photo with him and his parents, after completing his short program.

"To deal with the tragedy that he's dealt with, and like he said, get up and do the day. And that's what he's done. He's done one day at a time," Steeger said. "To have Max start us off with such an amazing skate for him, it's just, there's really no words."

"Inspiring to see how far he's come"

It's not only Naumov's skill, but his perseverance that is serving as an example for the next generation of skaters at the Skating Club of Boston.

"Phenomenal and it's hard to describe after all of what Max has been through," said 10-year-old figure skater Gabriella Hangarrote. "He just brings joy and passion to the ice."

That passion is contagious for the future champions he helps train.

"It's been incredible. I've known Max for a while. I've skated with him at the old skating club of Austin, like over five years ago. And so it's really inspiring to see how far he's come, what he's accomplished, and now him standing on the Olympic stage," junior champion Patrick Blackwell said.

The club is hosting another watch party Friday evening.