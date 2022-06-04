Fenway Park hosting "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" movie night on June 24
BOSTON (CBS) - Movie Night at Fenway Park returns later this June.
The Red Sox will show "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" on the centerfield video board on June 24.
The event will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the movie's release. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and under. You can buy them at redsox.com/movienight or by calling (877) REDSOX-9.
Fenway will open at 6:15 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
The Red Sox say guests will be allowed to walk the warning track from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm, weather permitting, and take pictures with the 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018 World Series trophies.
Concessions will also be available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.