Fenway Park hosting "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" movie night on June 24

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) - Movie Night at Fenway Park returns later this June.

The Red Sox will show "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" on the centerfield video board on June 24.

The event will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the movie's release. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and under. You can buy them at redsox.com/movienight or by calling (877) REDSOX-9.

Fenway will open at 6:15 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Sox say guests will be allowed to walk the warning track from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm, weather permitting, and take pictures with the 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018 World Series trophies. 

Concessions will also be available.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 10:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

