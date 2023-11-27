Case dismissed against man who crashed into Alewife station in February

Case dismissed against man who crashed into Alewife station in February

Case dismissed against man who crashed into Alewife station in February

CAMBRIDGE - The charges have been dropped against the driver charged with crashing over the edge of the Alewife station parking garage back in February.

Sonny Khubchandani was set to be arraigned in court on November 27, but the prosecution decided that the case was not a criminal matter.

The prosecution said that they would dismiss the case under the condition he received mental health treatment.

Police responded to the garage where a car had crashed through a concrete barrier on the roof. The car was left partially hanging over the side, and was visible from inside the station.

The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building at Alewife Station Cambridge Fire Department

A piece of the concrete also fell through the glass roof, and injured the hand of a 14-year-old girl.

Khubchandani was originally charged with Operating to Endanger, and 8 counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The crash caused train service in the station to be closed for six days, and repairs to the lobby and main entrance were not finished until the end of March.