Watch CBS News
Local News

Alewife MBTA station still closed after parking garage crash; shuttle buses running

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station is closed to Red Line commuters on Monday. Over the weekend, a driver is accused of intentionally slamming into a concrete barrier on the top floor of the garage.

Shuttle buses are running from Alewife to Davis. 

Cleanup crews have been at the station since the crash on Saturday afternoon. The impact pushed a 10,000-pound concrete barrier from the garage on to the station's glass roof below. Glass and debris fell into the station's lobby, minorly injuring a young girl. 

Police said the driver was found unconscious in his car. 

The agency said the garage will remain closed through at least Monday and drivers should find alternative parking. Drivers who have their car parked there may retrieve it though. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 10:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.