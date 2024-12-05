FBI warns texts between Apple, Android devices could be intercepted by foreign hackers

FBI warns texting between Android and iPhones is not secure

BOSTON - The FBI is warning that texts between Apple and Android devices could be intercepted by foreign hackers.

Every second, 270,000 texts are fired off globally, and the FBI now warns the Chinese government could see your messages.

An FBI senior official said the agency began investigating the activity in late spring and early summer of this year, and "revealed a broad and significant cyber espionage campaign."

"Since the FBI first identified specific malicious activity targeting the sector, we have identified that PRC affiliated cyber actors have compromised networks of multiple telecom companies to enable multiple activities," the FBI senior official said.

A targeted attack

Cyber security expert Peter Tran says this is a targeted attack, but probably not targeted towards you.

"The sky is not falling. There is nothing to panic about," Tran told WBZ-TV Thursday.

The senior FBI official said "the actors compromised private communications of a limited number" of people involved in government or politics.

"It had interest in this political climate around certain individuals that are of high value to the Chinese government with respect to the intelligence they can gain from it," Tran said.

How to protect your privacy

"So, the rule of thumb is, don't text message anything that you wouldn't grab a bullhorn and say in the middle of Harvard Square," Tran said. Like your Social Security number or your credit card info.

If you are concerned about hackers in your texts, you can use encrypted programs like WhatsApp or Telegram. A foolproof way to protect your texts is to just pick up the phone and call.

The FBI said people looking to protect their communications should consider using a cellphone that automatically receives operating system updates.