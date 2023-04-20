Watch CBS News
FBI seeks 'armed and dangerous' suspect after robberies in Boston

BOSTON - The FBI and Boston Police are seeking to identify an "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted in connection with four robberies. 

In all four commercial robberies in Hyde Park and Mattapan, the suspect used a black handgun with a long barrel and demanded money, according to the FBI. 

Surveillance video from a robbery at the SK Convenience Store in Hyde Park on February 20 shows the suspect holding the gun and going behind the counter. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Boston Division's Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-386-2000 or tips.fbi.gov. 

