FBI searches Peabody 'creepy doll' business in ongoing investigation

PEABODY - When business owners in the 58 Mills complex in Peabody saw eight or more men in uniform in their hallway on Tuesday, they told WBZ-TV they assumed there was maintenance work being done.

It was only when they saw the labeled jackets they realized the FBI was inside the building.

"I can confirm that the FBI was conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," an FBI spokesperson told WBZ. The FBI did not comment further on exactly what they were looking for.

"They were taking things out of the shop and putting them into boxes," a neighbor in the complex said.

According to witnesses, the FBI was searching "Kat's Creepy Creations," a shop that makes "creepy dolls, oddities, and bone art," according to its Instagram page.

Witnesses told WBZ the FBI agents were at the complex, which houses various different businesses, from morning until late afternoon. They said the agents were lugging what looked like wrapped suitcases and boxes out of the shop.

"I was like OK, what's happening," said Mary, who works on the first floor. "It's kind of weird because it's your place of work so you want to be safe, you want to feel safe."

WBZ has reached out to the shop owner and the building's owner for comment, but neither have responded yet.