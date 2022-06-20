Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman stabbed to death in Lawrence apartment complex

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Woman stabbed to death in Lawrence apartment complex
Woman stabbed to death in Lawrence apartment complex 00:27

LAWRENCE – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in a Lawrence apartment complex. 

Officers were called to the Diamond Street building, where they found two victims, early Monday morning. 

A 30-year-old woman was dead from multiple stab wounds and a 39-year-old man had been stabbed several times and was transported to the hospital. 

Police said there is no threat to the public. Thye have not released the names of the victims. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 5:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.