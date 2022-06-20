Woman stabbed to death in Lawrence apartment complex

LAWRENCE – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in a Lawrence apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Diamond Street building, where they found two victims, early Monday morning.

A 30-year-old woman was dead from multiple stab wounds and a 39-year-old man had been stabbed several times and was transported to the hospital.

Police said there is no threat to the public. Thye have not released the names of the victims.