Suspect in fatal shooting of 13-year-old in California may be in Massachusetts, police say

Police in Pasadena, California believe a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in 2021 may be in Massachusetts.

According to police, 13-year-old Iran Moreno was playing video games in his bedroom on Nov. 20, 2021, when a stray bullet from a shooting outside pierced through the wall and killed him.

The gunman was seen on surveillance video getting out of a gray 2017-2020 Ford Fusion and firing his gun twice. Using newly enhanced surveillance video, the Pasadena Police Department said they found the car's partial license plate number was QJ117.

Police also released sketches of the gunman and his possible getaway driver. After the sketches were released, police said they received a tip Thursday morning from a woman who said she had seen the man on several occasions in March and April in the Swampscott and Boston area. Police called the tip credible.

Sketch of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old in Pasadena, California. Pasadena Police Department

The gunman is described as a Black male with a medium complexion between the ages of 33 and 37. Police said he is either 6 feet or 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing between 185 and 195 pounds.

At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a red and black North Face hoodie.

A stock image of the sweatshirt possibly worn by a gunman in a deadly 2021 shooting that killed a 13-year-old in Pasadena, California. Pasadena PD.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is about 10 miles from Los Angeles. Pasadena has a population of about 133,000 people.