Pasadena police release new details in unsolved shooting of 13-year-old Iran Moreno

Pasadena police release new details in unsolved murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno

Investigators released new details in the unsolved death of 13-year-old Iran Moreno Monday afternoon.

Moreno was playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021, when a bullet pierced through his bedroom and killed him, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

"You're at your house thinking you are safe as well and you can't be safe anywhere. This community, this city, is just too dangerous," family friend Maria Munguia said in 2021. "He grew up such a loving kid with the biggest smile on his face."

Iran Moreno, 13, was killed in 2021 after a stray bullet pierced through his Pasadena bedroom. He was playing video games when he died. Pasadena Police Department

Detectives said the suspect exited a 2017-2020 gray Ford Fusion parked in a lot across the road from Moreno's home, along the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue, and fired two rounds. Using newly enhanced surveillance video, the Pasadena Police Department found the vehicle's partial license plate number: QJ117.

The video also provided a clearer description of the gunman. Police said he was wearing a hooded, red and black North Face sweater.

A stock image of the suspect's sweater. Pasadena PD.

Detectives believe the man is between 33 and 37 years old, at least 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 to 195 pounds.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pasadena detectives at (626) 744-4583 or may report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Pasadena police can also be reached at their 24/7 hotline at (626) 744-4241.

Those wishing to submit anonymous tips online can fill out a form at lacrimestoppers.org.