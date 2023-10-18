Study: Fatal crashes involving young drivers dropped 38% from 2002-2021

BOSTON - Teen drivers are the most at risk of being involved in a deadly crash, but a new study shows that risk appears to be dropping. The Governors Highway Safety Association found between 2002 and 2021, fatal accidents involving drivers younger than 21 dropped 38%. Deaths of young drivers dropped even more, by about 45%.

At the same time, deadly crashes among drivers 21 and older increased by 8%.

Researchers say graduated drivers license laws may be making the difference.

In Massachusetts, new drivers younger than 18, can't have a passenger in the car for the first six months after they get their license unless it's a sibling.

They also can't drive between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. There are similar restrictions in other states.