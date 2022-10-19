Fantasy Football Week 7 position previews

Sports Final: Should Patriots stick with Bailey Zappe or go back to Mac Jones?

Sports Final: Should Patriots stick with Bailey Zappe or go back to Mac Jones?

Sports Final: Should Patriots stick with Bailey Zappe or go back to Mac Jones?

BOSTON -- The fantasy football season -- and the real football season -- moves on. And with some bye weeks making life difficult for fantasy football managers, it's a good time to get a little guidance.

Fortunately, CBS Sports' fantasy analyst Heath Cummings has plenty of that.

Here's a look at some of Cummings' positional previews for Week 7.

Quarterback

Dallas' Dak Prescott (vs.Detroit), Indy's Matt Ryan (at Tennessee), Las Vegas' Derek Carr (vs. Houston) and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Kansas City) are the top plays this week.

Prescott obviously hasn't played since Week 1, but the Dallas QB is "determined" to play this week.

In terms of hidden value, take a look at Daniel Jones against the Jaguars.

"Jones produced two touchdowns for the third time this season on Sunday and should see increased involvement from Wan'Dale Robinson, who looks like his most talented receiver," Cummings wrote. "Throw in the possibility of 50 rushing yards and Jones isn't a terrible desperation stream. But I wouldn't start him over Russell Wilson."

Check out the full quarterback position preview here.

Running Back

James Conner being out for Thursday Night Football might create some needs on rosters. Cummings says that the top plays are Kenyan Drake (vs. Cleveland), Ezekiel Elliott (vs. Detroit), Josh Jacobs (vs. Houston) and David Montgomery (at New England). Some waiver wire options include Latavius Murray (vs. Jets), J.D. McKissic (vs. Green Bay) and Phillip Lindsay (at Tennessee).

Jacobs is also Cummings' top daily fantasy play.

"Jacobs has 15 catches in his past three games combined and has rushed for at least 144 yards in each of his past two games," he wrote. "He's facing a Texans defense that has allowed the most points to Fantasy running backs. Sometimes this game is just this easy. Jacobs is a better play on DraftKings because on FanDuel he's more appropriately priced."

Read the full running back preview here.

Wide Receiver

With Hollywood Brown and Randall Cobb out this week, the top plays are Alec Pierce (at Tennessee), Chris Olave (at Arizona), Brandin Cooks (at Las Vegas), and Deebo Samuel (vs. Kansas City).

In terms of adds, look for Rondale Moore to get an increased role in Arizona, while Josh Reynolds of the Lions is a smart start.

Read the full wide receiver preview here.

Tight End

The top plays are Jake Ferguson (vs. Detroit), Evan Engram (vs. Giants), Robert Tonyan (at Washington), and Gerald Everett (vs. Seattle).

New England's Hunter Henry is worth looking for on the waiver wire, too.

"The Patriots could be without Kendrick Bourne in Week 7 and Nelson Agholor appears to be in Bill Belichick's dog house," Cummings wrote. "Henry could see another large target share in Week 7 against the Bears."

Read the full tight end preview here.