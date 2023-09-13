Fantasy Football Week 2 position previews: Top plays at each spot

BOSTON -- Week 1 of the football season is in the books and you're either celebrating a 1-0 start or looking to bounce back from a loss in your fantasy league. Either way, we're here to help you set your Week 2 lineup.

We now have a week of information to work with when it comes to shaping your roster and lineup, and CBS Sports' fantasy expert Chris Towers has provided his rankings at each position for the new week.

Quarterbacks

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't look very good against the Jets in Week 1, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble, but he is the top quarterback in Week 2 with a home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (at Jacksonville), Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (vs. Minnesota), Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (at Cincinnati), and Chicago's Justin Fields (at Tampa Bay) round out Towers' top quarterback plays for the week.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones ranks 25th on Towers' QB rankings for Week 2, despite throwing for three touchdowns and 316 yards in Week 1 against Philadelphia. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa is Towers' ninth-ranked quarterback for this week.

Read the full quarterback rankings for Week 2 on CBSSports.com

Running Backs

San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey ran all over the Steelers in Week 1 with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown, and is the top back for Week 2 heading into his matchup with the L.A. Rams. Austin Ekeler of the Chargers (at Tennessee), New York's Saquon Barkley (at Arizona), Atlanta's Bijan Robinson (vs. Green Bay), and Cleveland's Nick Chubb (at Pittsburgh) round out the top five at running back.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is ranked 19th this week, while Ezekiel Elliott checks in at 41st. The duo ran for just 54 rushing yards in Week 1, though Stevenson had six receptions for 64 yards to go with his 25 rushing yards.

Read the full running back rankings for Week 2 on CBSSports.com

Wide Receivers

Minnesota's Justin Jefferson has a tough matchup against the Eagles, but he's the best receiver in the game and remains at the top of this week's rankings. He's followed by Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (vs. Baltimore), Miami's Tyreek Hill (at New England), Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown (vs. Seattle), and Buffalo's Stefon Diggs (vs. Las Vegas) in the top five.

In addition to having to chase Hill around all night, the Patriots' secondary will also have to worry about Miami's Jaylen Waddle, who is the 11th ranked receiver this week. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had just four catches for 33 yards in Week 1, remains New England's highest-ranked receiver at No. 41. (He checked in at 36th in Week 1.) Kendrick Bourne, fresh off his two-touchdown game against Philly, is ranked 44th this week after not making the list in Week 1.

Read the full wide receiver rankings for Week 2 on CBSSports.com

Tight End

Detroit's T.J. Hockenson (at Philadelphia), New York's Darren Waller (at Arizona), Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert (vs. Minnesota), San Francisco's George Kittle (at Los Angeles Rams), and L.A.'s Tyler Higbee round out Towers' top five at tight end.

Hunter Henry, who caught a touchdown for New England in Week 1, is the 17th-ranked tight end this week against Miami. Mike Gesicki did not crack the list as he heads into a matchup with his former team.

Read the full tight end rankings for Week 2 on CBSSports.com