Fantasy Football Week 14 starts, sits, and sleepers

BOSTON -- The NFL season is moving on to Week 14, which means fantasy teams have one last chance to climb the standings before the fantasy playoffs begin.

To help in that quest, CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg has his recommendations on who to start, who to sit, and which players could be sleepers this week.

Quarterbacks

Start: Justin Fields vs. Detroit

Eisenberg's "start of the week" is Fields, because he should "have a dominant performance."

Sit: C.J. Stroud at N.Y. Jets

Stroud is Eisenberg's "Bust Alert," due to the loss of Tank Dell and the difficult matchup against the Jets' defense.

Sleeper: Russell Wilson at L.A. Chargers

"I still like Wilson as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 14 at the Chargers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks."

Running Backs

Start: Ezekiel Elliott at Pittsburgh

"I like Elliott as a No. 2 running back this week against the Steelers, who have allowed five of the past eight running backs to score at least 13.6 PPR points."

Sit: Zach Charbonnet at San Francisco

"Going into San Francisco for the rematch won't be easy for Charbonnet, and the 49ers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this year."

Sleeper: A.J. Dillon at N.Y. Giants

"If [Aaron Jones is] out again, then this could be a good spot to trust Dillon as a flex in all leagues."

Wide Receivers

Start: Garrett Wilson vs. Houston

"Garrett Wilson gets Zach Wilson back at quarterback in Week 14 against Houston, and while that doesn't sound encouraging, it is better than having Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian under center."

Sit: Diontae Johnson vs. New England

"It's tough to trust any Steelers in the passing game in this matchup. Johnson is only worth starting in three-receiver PPR leagues in Week 14."

Sleeper: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. L.A. Rams

"Beckham has the chance for a revenge game against the Rams."

Tight Ends

Start: Jake Ferguson vs. Philadelphia

"Ferguson was a star against the Eagles in Week 9 with seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he should do well again in the rematch in Week 14."

Sit: Kyle Pitts vs. Tampa Bay

"itts already faced Tampa Bay in Week 7 and finished that game with three catches for 47 yards on five targets. He comes into Week 14 in the rematch having scored 6.5 PPR points or less in three of his past five outings, and he only has one touchdown this season."

Sleeper: Isaiah Likely vs. L.A. Rams

"It's a good matchup to trust Likely since the Rams have allowed a tight end to score at least 13 PPR points in four of their past five games."

