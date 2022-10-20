Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for Week 7

BOSTON -- The season is getting closer to the halfway point, and with injuries, bye weeks, and everything else that goes on in an NFL season, it's never a bad time for some fantasy football guidance.

With that, here's a quick look at some of Jamey Eisenberg's advice for starts, sits and sleepers in Week 7.

Quarterbacks

Start: Dak Prescott

Dak is back, and that's great news for the Cowboys and fantasy managers alike.

"A home game against the Lions feels like a great opportunity for Prescott to have a big game," Eisenberg wrote.

Sleeper: Jimmy Garoppolo

With the 49ers potentially chasing the scoreboard against the Chiefs, there could be some big opportunity for Jimmy G. this weekend.

"The Chiefs allow an average of 26.0 Fantasy points per game to the position, and five of six opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 21 points against this defense," Eisenberg wrote.

Sit: Justin Fields

Eisenberg doesn't like Fields' chances against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

"The Patriots allow an average of just 18.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and four of six opponents have scored 16 Fantasy points or less against New England," Eisenberg wrote. "Fields could have a tough time against this defense on Monday night."

Running Backs

Start: Kenneth Walker III

The Seahawks' running back could be in for a big game against the Chargers.

"Walker looked amazing in Week 6 against Arizona and should be locked into your starting lineups now," Eisenberg wrote. "This should be a top-10 performance for Walker in Week 7."

Sleeper: A.J. Dillon

"It seems like the Packers are going to try and get their backfield going to help make things easier on offense," Eisenberg wrote.

Sit: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

"He's played fewer snaps than Jerick McKinnon in four of the past five games, and Edwards-Helaire could struggle for positive production again this week," Eisenberg wrote. "The 49ers have only allowed three touchdowns to running backs all season and just two to score more than 11 PPR points. It's hard to completely bench Edwards-Helaire in most leagues, but I consider him more of a flex option this week given the matchup."

Wide Receivers

Start: DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is back, after serving a PED suspension.

"Hopkins should step in as the target leader for Kyler Murray, and hopefully he can pick up where these two left off before Hopkins was injured last season," Eisenberg wrote.

Sleeper: Alec Pierce

The Titans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers, and the Colts' Alec Pierce could benefit from that on Sunday.

Sit: Jerry Jeudy

"He hasn't topped 54 receiving yards since Week 1, and he has four catches or less in every game this year," Eisenberg wrote. "The Jets also have allowed just one receiver to score a touchdown since Week 3.

Tight Ends

Start: David Njoku

"Njoku comes into Week 7 at Baltimore with at least six targets in four games in a row, and he has at least five catches for 73 yards in three of those games," Eisenberg wrote. "He should remain productive this week against the Ravens, who have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games against Hayden Hurst and Daniel Bellinger."

Sleeper: Hunter Henry

The Patriots' tight end has seen an uptick in production, and he scored a touchdown last week.

"It could be that he has a better connection with Bailey Zappe than Mac Jones, or that the Patriots are just starting to use him more," Eisenberg wrote. "Either way, Henry is worth using as a streamer on Monday night."

Sit: Cole Kmet

It makes sense that if Justin Fields is a sit recommendation, so is his tight end.

"It will be tough to trust him in deeper leagues in Week 7 at New England, even in tight-end premium leagues, especially if Justin Fields (shoulder) is banged up," Eisenberg wrote.

