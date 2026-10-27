Fans line up for hours to meet Patriots QB Drake Maye at Market Basket

New England Patriots fans lined up outside the Market Basket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, for the chance to meet quarterback Drake Maye on Tuesday afternoon. Some devoted fans wait for hours to get a picture with their favorite player.

The first 200 visitors to this Athletic Brewing meet-and-greet took home a signed Drake Maye poster.

Patriots fans came from up the street in Chelsea, or even hours away out of state, bringing well wishes for the rest of the season and artwork. One senior couple even told Maye they always keep him in their prayers.

"I was here at 1 a.m. this morning. That's how long I've been standing here for. Everybody in Chelsea showed up for Drake Maye. A great day for it," said a fan from Hampton, New Hampshire.

Two young fans meet Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at Market Basket in Chelsea, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Every fan went home with a new profile picture for social media.

"We waited in line for four hours, but it was so worth it. We're so used to seeing him on TV, so seeing him in person was like oh my God!" two roommates said.

Or a really good story for their teacher and friends come Wednesday.

"Drake Maye is his hero and he always wanted to see him, so I had to bring him. He went to school, mom picked him up, and we brought him here so he could see his hero," said a dad with his 7-year-old.

When asked what the boy said to Maye, he answered, "I hope you go to the Super Bowl this year."