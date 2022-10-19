3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON - Three religious leaders chained themselves to the entrance of Faneuil Hall Wednesday demanding the city change the name of the Boston landmark.
The three want a meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu because the historic meeting house celebrates Peter Faneuil, who owned and traded slaves.
Faneuil had the hall built in 1742 as a gift to the city.
Two Boston police officers stood nearby monitoring the protest Wednesday afternoon. There have been no arrests.
There has been no comment yet from Mayor Wu's office.
