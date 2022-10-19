Watch CBS News
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Three religious leaders chained themselves to the entrance of Faneuil Hall Wednesday demanding the city change the name of the Boston landmark.

The three want a meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu because the historic meeting house celebrates Peter Faneuil, who owned and traded slaves.

Faneuil had the hall built in 1742 as a gift to the city.

Two Boston police officers stood nearby monitoring the protest Wednesday afternoon. There have been no arrests.

There has been no comment yet from Mayor Wu's office.  

First published on October 19, 2022 / 1:17 PM

