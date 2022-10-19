3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

"A new chapter": Hundreds become United States citizens at Faneuil Hall ceremony

BOSTON - Three religious leaders chained themselves to the entrance of Faneuil Hall Wednesday demanding the city change the name of the Boston landmark.

The three want a meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu because the historic meeting house celebrates Peter Faneuil, who owned and traded slaves.

Faneuil had the hall built in 1742 as a gift to the city.

Two Boston police officers stood nearby monitoring the protest Wednesday afternoon. There have been no arrests.

HAPPENING NOW: Religious leaders chain themselves to the entrance of Faneuil Hall — demanding @MayorWu meet with them to change the name of the building. They say it celebrates Peter Faneuil and his ties to the slave trade. #wbz pic.twitter.com/8YK2uI7BeI — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) October 19, 2022

There has been no comment yet from Mayor Wu's office.