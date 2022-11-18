Family that lost everything in hurricane gets new Cape Cod home from Habitat for Humanity

Family that lost everything in hurricane gets new home from Habitat for Humanity

HARWICH - Arelis Reyes says it is almost hard to process the happiness she feels as she looks at the two-story house on Murray Lane.

"It's for people really in need," she said. "It's from people who really care about families and dreams and hope."

She and her husband Alfred and their three children-Julio, Nelly and Eva-will move into their new home by Christmas.

"We are just so happy and excited to start this new beginning in our life," she beams. The Reyes family tried twice before to qualify for a Habitat for Humanity house. Their paperwork was in, they met the income requirements, and their names were in the Habitat lottery. But it wasn't until their third try that the organization-which relies on volunteers and donations-pulled their name from the coffee can.

For 35 years, Habitat for Humanity on Cape Cod has been helping families realize the American Dream. Most recently, on a bright, breezy November day, the Reyeses and five other families felt the warmth of a community that has rallied around them since their "build" began 15 months ago in West Harwich.

Arelis and Alfred Reyes and their family at their new home in West Harwich CBS Boston

"These homes are so meaningful," Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod President and CEO Wendy Cullinan says. Years ago, she explained, first-time homebuyers could "cobble together" a number of jobs and income streams to afford the down payment for their first home. But now, those homes are financially out of reach. When Habitat has eight homes on the drawing board, 80 first-time home buyers who qualify apply. The need is astronomical.

Alfred and Arelis have been renting for years-ever since Hurricane Maria destroyed much of what they owned on Puerto Rico, and they made the decision to move to Cape Cod.

Initially, Alfred (who praises his former boss, restauranteur Mac Hay for his generosity) lived with other restaurant employees. Arelis and their children lived in Virginia with Alfred's sister. But eventually, they became homeless and Alfred was desperate to get them to Cape Cod. Mac, he says, was instrumental in helping the family reunite and find rental housing. They never thought that they would live in the house they now own.

Habitat for Humanity home in West Harwich CBS Boston

In proudly giving WBZ's Lisa Hughes a tour of the property, she smiled when she mentioned the basement, a second bathroom and her first dishwasher. Her daughters are looking forward to decorating the bedroom they will share. Julio will have his own room. Alfred and Arelis have the bedroom upstairs.

The first wall went up 15 months ago. Since then, hundreds of volunteers have arrived at the site to create a neighborhood of well-built, charming homes.

Instead of a down payment, adults in Habitat homes must complete 250 hours (each) of work on homes in their neighborhood-their own and their neighbors'. The time spent building the homes has also bonded the residents who are already planning a party once they move in.

Alfred says the Habitat experience has given him a new perspective. He says he didn't realize people were so good; people who extended themselves to help his family. He says, one day, he hopes to become a Habitat for Humanity volunteer. In the meantime, the Reyeses will enjoy their "forever home" and the people who now make up their extended Cape Cod family.

Next year, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod will begin a Veteran's Build. For information on volunteering or donating:

https://habitatcapecod.org/