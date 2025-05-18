Falmouth car crash kills high school senior just weeks before graduation

A high school senior was killed in a car crash late Saturday night in Falmouth, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The 18-year-old driver was a student at Falmouth High School. Police have not yet named the victim.

The single-car crash happened on Acapesket Road.

Video from the scene showed a white Range Rover SUV with heavy front-end damage. It appeared to have struck a tree not far from the side of the road.

Graduation is scheduled for June 7.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," Falmouth public schools Supt. Lori Duerr said in a statement along with police and fire officials.

Counselors were at the high school Sunday afternoon, and more support will be offered at school on Monday for students and staff.