Cape Cod town has heavy police presence at beaches after "unacceptable criminal activity"

Falmouth adds extra police at beaches with "zero tolerance" for rule breakers

FALMOUTH - Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts are letting the public know there will be a "heavy" officer presence at town beaches for the July 4th holiday week.

"Due to last year's unacceptable criminal activity/behavior there are plain clothes officers out at the beaches all week," the department said, adding that uniformed officers will be widely seen "at select times to ensure public safety."

There are signs at the beach letting people know that all bags and coolers are subject to search.

"There will be a ZERO tolerance policy for consuming alcohol/marijuana in public and any disorderly conduct," police said.

Falmouth beaches left in "utter disaster" last July 4th

Last year, police said large groups of teenagers gathered at local beaches, leaving them in a state of "utter disaster." They said it took town workers hours to clean up trash, alcohol containers and broken glass.

Officers made arrests for minor alcohol possession, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and urged parents to talk to their children "about appropriate behavior, good decision making, and the dangers of drinking.'

Dennis beach restrictions for July 4th

Falmouth isn't the only Cape Cod community trying to crack down on illegal activity at the beach. The town of Dennis previously announced new restrictions for beaches to avoid "massive drinking parties."

In Dennis, parking will be banned in neighborhoods near the water and only those with parking stickers will be allowed to use beach parking lots. Police also said anyone caught drinking alcohol will be fined $50 and have their drinks taken away.