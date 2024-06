List of 2024 July 4th Fireworks in Massachusetts, where to find fireworks near me

Boston's 4th of July fireworks spectacular goes off without a hitch despite dreary weather throughou

Boston's 4th of July fireworks spectacular goes off without a hitch despite dreary weather throughou

Boston's 4th of July fireworks spectacular goes off without a hitch despite dreary weather throughou

BOSTON - This year, many communities across Massachusetts are holding fireworks displays for July 4.

If you know of a confirmed fireworks display in the area that is not listed, please email newstips@cbsboston.com.

Check the latest NEXT Weather forecast here.

Framingham June 28 Farm Pond Park Dusk Mashpee June 28 Mashpee Middle/High School Dusk Worcester June 28 Cristoforo Columbo Park 9:30 p.m. Braintree June 29 Braintree High School 9:30 p.m. Halifax June 29 Halifax Elementary School Dusk Pepperell June 29 Varnum Brook Elementary School Dusk Wilmington June 29 and 30 Town Common 9 p.m. June 29, 9:30 p.m. June 30 Canton June 30 Irish Cultural Center 9 p.m. Everett June 30 Glendale Park 9:30 p.m. Cohasset July 2 Sandy Beach Dusk Foxboro July 2 Patriot Place 9:15 p.m. Orleans July 2 Rock Harbor Dusk Fitchburg July 3 Rollstone Hill 9 p.m. Gloucester July 3 Stage Fort Park 9:30 p.m. Manchester-by-the-Sea July 3 Singing Beach Dusk Needham July 3 Memorial Park Dusk Rutland July 3 Memorial Field 9:20 p.m. Sharon July 3 Lake Massapoag 9:15 p.m. Walpole July 3 Town Center 9:30 p.m. Webster July 3 Memorial Beach Dusk Weymouth July 3 George Lane Beach 9:30 p.m. Freetown July 3 Hathaway Park 9:30 p.m. Acton July 4 Nara Park 9:30 p.m. Amesbury July 4 Woodsom Farm 8:30 p.m. Beverly July 4 West Beach 9 p.m. Boston July 4 Charles River Esplanade 10:30 p.m. Bridgewater July 4 Legion Field 9:30 p.m. Brookline July 4 Charles River Esplanade 10:30 p.m. Cambridge July 4 Charles River Esplanade 10:30 p.m. Edgartown July 4 Edgartown Harbor Dusk Falmouth July 4 Falmouth Heights Beach Dusk Marblehead July 4 Marblehead Harbor 9:15 p.m. Nantucket July 4 Jetties Beach 9 p.m. Newton July 4 Albemarle Field 9:10 p.m. Plymouth July 4 Pilgrim Memorial State Park 9:15 p.m. Provincetown July 4 Provincetown Harbor Dusk Salem July 4 Derby Wharf 9:30 p.m. Salisbury July 4 Salisbury Beach 10:15 p.m. Winthrop July 4 Coughlin Park 9:15 p.m. Lowell July 4 LeLacheur Park 9 p.m. Wakefield July 4 Lake Quannapowitt 9:30 p.m. Lexington July 5 Center Field Track 9:30 p.m. Franklin July 6 Franklin High School 10 p.m. Uxbridge July 6 McCloskey Field 9 p.m. Marion July 6 Silvershell Beach Dusk Oakham July 7 Lake Dean Dusk Groton July 8 Town Field Dusk