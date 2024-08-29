Is fall the best season in New England? Amazing stretch of weather in the forecast for Massachusetts

BOSTON - The fast-approaching end to summer and earlier sunsets has many in mourning, but it's time to get excited for what might be New England's best season: Fall.

Pumpkin beverages, apple picking, leaf peeping, festivals ... when it comes to fall, nobody does it better than New England.

And there's great news for autumn lovers: With Labor Day weekend and September around the corner, there's some good old-fashioned New England fall weather in the forecast.

The major change in airmasses that occurred overnight was noticeable if you stepped outside Thursday. There's a lovely few days ahead to finish the week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and some overnight lows will actually dip into the 40s in the suburbs.

Labor Day weekend forecast for Massachusetts

The good times keep on rolling this weekend.

Any rain on Saturday looks like it will stay in western and northernmost New England during the daylight hours. Everyone gets wet Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Great stretch of weather ahead for the unofficial final Weekend of summah! Rain holds off until Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Starting on Labor Day, we get into an absolutely amazing stretch of weather. Next week looks like a winner. There is a great chance that we will remain rain-free and mostly sunny for the entire week with very low humidity as well.

September weather in New England

September is certainly a month of change.

Our average highs drop from the upper 70s at the start of the month to the upper 60s by the end.

Our last 7 p.m. sunset occurs on Sept. 11 and we lose well over an hour of daylight during the month.

The growing season also typically comes to an end with the arrival of the first frost/freeze in areas outside of Route 495.

Some things to keep in mind as we head into September...We lose more than an hour of daylight ugh, first frost/freeze inland by month's end and foliage season begins!

And finally, those trademark chilly, crisp nights bring about a wave of color from north to south. Typically, by late September we are nearing peak foliage season in the northern mountains.

September is peak hurricane season

There is one caveat to September: It's also the peak of the tropical Atlantic hurricane season.

Currently, there are no tropical storms in the Atlantic. But historically, this time of year is when New England has seen some of its most infamous hurricanes.

This weekend marks the 70th anniversary of Hurricane Carol. Believe it or not, Carol, in addition to Edna just a few weeks later, was the last time New England was hit by a major hurricane. We are definitely overdue.

For now, let the good times roll. Grab a pumpkin spiced latte and enjoy the terrific stretch of weather ahead.