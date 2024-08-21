Expert predicts a colorful season for New England fall foliage

New England is shaping up to have a great year for foliage

New England is shaping up to have a great year for foliage

BOSTON - After a stellar growing season for all kinds of plants, are we in store for a beautiful fall foliage show this year?

Jim Salge, a writer for "Yankee Magazine" and a renowned fall foliage expert, certainly thinks so.

"It looks like a good year," Salge said.

Fall foliage is seen at the Sugar Hill Scenic Vista along the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountains of New Hampshire in 2019. Photo by Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

What makes colorful foliage

His annual foliage forecast, published Tuesday on newengland.com, offers an optimistic outlook for leaf peepers across the region.

"We love fall foliage in New England, and there's a reason why people come from all over the world to see it," Salge said.

Several key factors play a role in Salge's forecast, including the El Niño/La Niña pattern, which is heading toward neutral. This shift will allow early cold fronts to gradually usher in the fall season, a critical component for vibrant foliage.

Salge also points to other plants having bumper years as a positive sign for the upcoming foliage season. "The hydrangeas this year were really bright because they had a few bad years," he said. "We had a really good growing summer. The trees didn't put a lot of energy into seeds and fruit this year. They had a really bad year last year, so a lot of energy is going towards growth and repair this year, so we really feel good that the trees are healthy going into fall."

Mold spores could endanger foliage

However, there is one potential concern: mold spores lingering from the incredibly wet 2023 season. These spores still survive at the base of some trees, posing a risk if wet conditions persist.

"It was a really mild winter, and a lot of those spores are still at the base of the trees. If it stays wet, some of them can activate. We really don't think it's going to be as bad as last year," Salge said.

According to his forecast, the foliage season will peak in northern New England toward the end of September, with the vibrant wave of color sweeping across central and southern New England over the following four to five weeks.

Where's the best place to see foliage?

For local leaf peepers, Salge recommends some lesser-known spots for enjoying the fall scenery. One of his favorite underrated places is downtown Boston. "It turns peak after everywhere else in New England," he noted.

With foliage expected to be much better than in recent years, it's time to get your sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes ready!

"The thing that locals know and love about leaf peeping is it's about the leaves, but the leaves are a backdrop to every other fall tradition that we have here. The apple picking, the pumpkin picking, the farmer's markets, the hikes - everything that we do in fall has that beautiful backdrop," Salge added.

This year's fall foliage season is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory, making it the perfect time to embrace all the autumn traditions New England has to offer.