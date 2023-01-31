Fall Out Boy coming to Fenway Park after missing 2021 concert in Boston

BOSTON - Fall Out Boy is embarking on a summer tour, and it includes a stop at Boston's Fenway Park.

The band will play the iconic ballpark August 2, a Wednesday night. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Fall Out Boy was supposed to play Fenway in the summer of 2021 with Green Day and Weezer. But they had to pull out one day before the sold-out show because one of the band's team members tested positive for COVID.