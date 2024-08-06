Deadly hit-and-run in Fairhaven began with road rage, investigators say

FAIRHAVEN - Investigators say road rage may have been in the cause of a fatal hit-and-run in Fairhaven on Saturday night.

Ryan Almeida, 35, of Fairhaven, was arraigned on multiple charges in New Bedford District Court on Tuesday. Prosecutors said Almeida was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck when he hit Alexis Alvarez, 29, of Brockton, who was driving a moped on Main Street. Alvarez was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he died.

Although witnesses did not see the crash, Prosecutor Ross Eonas said, they said that both drivers "had become engaged in what could be characterized as a road rage episode" and that both drivers were driving on the wrong side of the road at times.

"Ultimately, although not observed by any of the witnesses, a collision occurred between the defendant's passenger side, side-view mirror and the head of Mr. Alvarez, who was driving the moped," said Eonas.

On the same evening, a New Bedford city camera located a mile away from the crash, captured an image of Almeida driving the truck, Eonas said. Officers found Almeida's truck, with crash damage, parked outside his girlfriend's house. Eonas said that police found the truck backed into the driveway with the license plates are removed.

Almeida, who owns a local contracting business, pled not guilty. His driver's license was suspended after the crash. Bail was set at $25,000 cash bail and Almeida must surrender all firearms and refrain from driving a motor vehicle.