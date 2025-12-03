"Extreme" weather event forecast for Mount Washington, with 100+ mph winds and frostbite in under 5 minutes

The Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says its weather observers are "bracing for an extreme cold and wind event" that could break records this week.

The summit forecast for New England's highest peak calls for temperatures to "free-fall" starting Wednesday as an Arctic cold front moves into the region, and then bottom out on Thursday night.

The daily record lows at the 6,288-foot summit for both Thursday and Friday are 21 degrees below zero, and observatory staff meteorologist Ryan Knapp says those records will be challenged.

A wind chill warning will be in effect on the summit from 11 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday. Gusts could reach 110 mph, and the wind chill will be between 65 below and 75 below zero on Thursday night.

"Hurricane-force gusts are expected by Thursday morning, and by Thursday afternoon and evening, gusts will be over 100 mph," Knapp writes. "These high winds will make the cold air feel even colder on exposed skin, and frostbite could develop in less than 5 minutes."

In February 2023, Mount Washington set a national windchill record of 108 degrees below zero, and tied its record coldest actual temperature of 47 degrees below zero.

The cold blast will also be felt in the Boston area. The "feels like" temperatures will be a few degrees below zero for much of Massachusetts on Thursday night into Friday. The actual low in Boston on Friday is forecast to be 7 degrees, before temperatures get slightly warmer for the weekend.