Why are you exhausted after a long day's work? Researchers discover a clue

BOSTON -- Why do so many of us feel exhausted after a long day's work? Researchers have discovered a clue.

French researchers found that doing mentally challenging tasks for more than six hours triggers a buildup of a molecule in the brain called glutamate.

Glutamate is involved in learning and memory, but high levels can be toxic. They say we may be programmed to feel tired after taxing our brains so that we take a break and allow levels of glutamate in the brain to fall.

Ways to reduce fatigue at work are to get good sleep the night before and to take frequent breaks throughout the day.