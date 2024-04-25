Here's everything Drake Maye said after being drafted by the Patriots

BOSTON -- Drake Maye was rather excited when he sat down for a virtual meeting with Patriots reporters on Thursday night. And that's putting it mildly.

"Y'all got me? Y'all can hear me? Sweet, man. Let's go baby," Maye said to start his video conference. "What's up guys, what's up?"

Maye then answered questions for the next dozen or so minutes. Here's everything the Patriots' newest quarterback said.

Drake Maye's initial reaction to getting drafted by Patriots

"I'm stoked. I'm super pumped. You know, can't wait to get up to New England. I'm looking so forward to it. And just an awesome moment to get here with my family and friends. One of the best nights of my life and I can't wait to get up there and get started and get to work."

When Maye knew the Patriots would draft him

"When I heard that phone ring right beside me. Kind of had the ring down phone, the old school phone right beside me at the draft. Once that rang, it rang real early. Rang right at 10 minutes, right when the Patriots were on the clock, I heard it started ringing. And it was kind of one of the moments I'll remember forever and I'll cherish it. I think my mom grabbed that phone and took it with her. So we'll remember that forever. ... I thought she was [going to answer it]. No, she let me pick it up. It was a little tough to hear but it was great. Could hear them pretty clear."

Who was with Maye in Detroit on draft night

"Yeah, I got my three older brothers, got three of my best friends. My oldest brother, Luke, he plays basketball overseas in Japan. He flew back yesterday and made it in for the trip. My two parents and my longtime girlfriend and a 10 of my friends and family came up as a surprise yesterday. So awesome night, can't wait. I know they're excited. We got a whole bunch of Patriots fans now so I'm excited to see that."

What stood out to Maye about the Patriots

"I think when I went on the 30 visit, just not only the history on the wall, but you know kind of just the model of their work ethic, you know, grind it out. The Patriots have been a dynasty and one of the best areas, best sports towns. I think it's the best in the country. I'm so looking forward to getting up there, getting to see it, getting to see Gillette Stadium. And just looking forward to that. I think that's kind of what Coach Mayo preaches. He's such a player's coach. I can see how all the guys attract to him. And I look forward to playing for him and meeting everybody else."

If Maye has spoken to any Patriots players

"Yeah, I have. I got to know actually Jacoby Brissett over the summer. Conor McDermott, I got to meet him at the Super Bowl. And then -- who else on the Patriots? Gonzo [Christian Gonzalez] a little bit, the DB. And other than that, I'm excited to meet everybody else. And can't wait to get in the locker room. I remember walking through it and they got a basketball hoop in there in the locker room. They were all shooting at it, that's what I remember. So I can't wait to get up there and meet the rest of the guys and just kind of get going."

Maye's thoughts on the Pats' QB room with Brissett

"Yeah, awesome. He's been so many different places, so many different offenses. I think he's been in this office before with Coach [Alex] Van Pelt. Just looking forward to getting to learn from him. You know, he's the old guy, old vet, so I'm really looking forward -- and he can still play. So I'm looking forward to help contribute in any way and just looking forward to getting to see him and I know he's the man. ... I met him through [former UNC QB Sam Howell] when [Brissett] was with the Commanders. So they're mutual friends, great buddies and Sam speaks so highly of him. So I got to meet Jacoby and looking forward to being in the same room again."

Maye's impressions of OC Alex Van Pelt

"Oh, yeah, I met Coach. Maybe first time, the formal interview at the combine, he was asking some questions. And then went up there for the 30 visit and went through some of the film. You know, outside zone scheme, and he likes to throw it around. He was showing some clips of play-action stuff with [Aaron] Rodgers back in the day in Green Bay. So I'm looking forward to being in that offense. I know they had a lot of success in the past and just looking forward to kind of find my way to you know, best contribute to the Pats Nation."

On Maye's response to critics saying the Patriots have one of the worst situations for a rookie quarterback to enter the NFL

"I think they're wrong. I think that defense last year held a lot of teams to low points. And looking forward to help any way in the offense, offensively and looking forward to being there with Coach Mayo in his first year. Congrats to him. And I think anybody that is saying that, I think hopefully we'll find out come this season. Just gonna work hard with the guys and prove 'em wrong."

On following in Tom Brady's footsteps in New England

"Tom Brady's the GOAT. It's easy to say that. He was the best that ever played this game. I'm not gonna be Tom Brady. So I'm just gonna try to be Drake Maye and then from there, I'm trying to learn from him. Hopefully get to know him a little bit. And other than that, just try to soak it up and be a sponge and try to learn all I can from him. He's the man in that town."

What Maye talked with the Patriots about during his combine interview

"Yeah, I think the first thing was just getting to know me. The first thing, asked me some background questions, some family questions. The first time I talked to them was at the combine because I didn't do anything, Senior Bowl stuff or any of that. So just some kind of background questions about my family, about my past two years and they put me up on the board a little bit and watched some tape. Some good plays, I remember, and some of them were bad. So just kind of wanted to know my thought process and just being honest up there and I remember drawing up a play I think they put against cover-two. I drew up a play."

Maye's understanding that he's not automatically the starting QB as a rookie

"They asked me in front of, you know, just me in front of a bunch of coaches, and just I think my first thing is helping any way I can contribute. I'm gonna prepare and be ready to be the starter. But at the same time, as a young guy coming in there, it's not given to you. You gotta earn it. The NFL, it's a place you got work to work your butt off and my job is to go in there and earn the guys' respect, help whoever is the starter if I'm not, be the best player I can and help the team win."

What type of play Maye would lean on for a fourth-and-7

"No doubt, I think throwing something across the middle. I think I gotta see it well. I'm a big six-five dude back there where it's a seam shot. Big dig, any corner route , corner post, anything across the middle of the field. I feel like I can make a throw, can make all the throws, and I'm excited to -- if it's not there to go make a play for myself. So I think that's the most looking forward to it and helping kind of expand that game into the NFL."

Does Maye feed off outside noise?

"I think control what I can control. That's the biggest thing. All the outside noise is part of the media trying to make headlines. And the biggest thing for me is to worry about my play on the field and worry about how I am as a teammate in the locker room and a man in the community. So that's what I'm worried about. All the outside noise, I think comes with my play on the field, and that's what I can control."

How Maye believes he can elevate players around him

"No doubt. I think that's a huge part of being a quarterback. You're the face of the team. They look to you. And then my responsibility is to get the guys, know 'em personally. I think that's the biggest thing -- genuine relationships. That's kind of what I feed off of. Getting to know guys truly, because you may not be able to handle the different guys the same way. One guy, you might be able to get on, you'll get on him a little bit, yell at him or be a little harder on him. Like back in North Carolina, some of the receivers I could do that, and some of the offensive linemen I was more kind of gentle and friendly, just picking them up. So get to know the guys personally, I think that's the biggest thing. And just just be one of the guys. You know, I think I'm coming in there as a top-three pick rookie, I think you kind of just stay humble and don't let that -- worry about my play on the field and then winning games. That's what I'm playing the game for. I talked about -- I love football. I love winning. And I think the biggest thing is I hate losing. I hate losing anything I do, no matter what it is."

What Patriots fans can expect out of Maye

"Yeah, a competitor and a winner. That's the main thing that comes to mind. Doesn't matter if I'm racing you out the door, or on the football field competing. I think I'm competing to win. And that's what Patriots Nation is about, that's what they know how to do, and I'm ready to come in and do that."

How it feels to have a long portion of the offseason behind him

"Yeah it's awesome actually. I think it was a long process straight from the season and working out for the combine and pro day and these visits. So it was an awesome experienced, though. A lot of learning, a lot of getting to know about the NFL, getting to know about the league and getting to meet a lot of people a lot of awesome, awesome coaches and awesome players. But I'm excited to get to rookie minicamp, get to know the fellow Patriots and just ready to get to Foxboro."

What Maye learned during interviews about what he needs to address before taking the field as a Patriot

"No doubt, I think the biggest thing is just be myself. Don't change for the NFL, don't change for anybody that's hating or downplaying me. Just be myself, be who I am. I'm not gonna change. You're getting Drake Maye, this is who I am. You're gonna see it day in, day out. I may not have as much energy as I may sitting in in one of those interview rooms as now. But one of the best days of my life. Can't thank Pats Nation enough and the front office and and coaches for trusting me, and I promise you won't regret it and I'm looking forward to it."