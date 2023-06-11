'Eversource Walk for Boston Children's Hospital' draws hundreds to Esplanade

BOSTON - Hundreds of people took part in the 21st annual Eversource Walk for Boston Children's Hospital Sunday on the Esplanade.

Hospital staff and families who have been helped by the hospital were among those participating in the walk. In addition to the two or six-mile walk around the Charles River, there was family activities, entertainment, a cookout and more.

The walk raises money for patient care and things that improve the hospital's setting.

"Things like housing and pet therapy and clown care and child life [services]," said Jennifer Kaczenski, the senior director of Boston Children's Hospital Special Events. "But it is also part of the research mission that we have at Boston Children's. Allowing us to do some bench to bedside work to bring the findings that we have in the hospital to our research facility."

Organizers hope to raise $1.3 million this year.