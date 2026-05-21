9 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Everett, Massachusetts

Nine students were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a car struck a school bus in Everett, Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and Langdon Streets.

There were 11 elementary and middle school students, a bus driver and a monitor on board the bus at the time. Nine students were transported to the hospital from the scene, and two were released to their parents. One of the students was taken to the hospital by a parent.

All the students' injuries are not life threatening and they are expected to be OK. They all attend the Devens School in Everett, a therapeutic day school for students eligible for special education.

According to Everett School Superintendent Bill Hart, the bus was struck by a car on Broadway while making a legal turn onto Langdon Street. The black BMW involved in the crash has significant front-end damage.

"The bus was making a left-hand turn from Broadway into Langdon Street," said Hart. "It was legal, it was correct, observing all, from what I could see, all appropriate signage when a vehicle on the inside lane of a two-lane main throughfare came on up on the right hand side and hit the back end of the bus, hitting the back end of the bus and forcing that bus into a city-owned light pole."

Everett Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.