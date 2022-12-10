Watch CBS News
Local News

Essex Tech students hold gift drive for children in DCF care

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Essex Tech students hold gift drive for children in DCF care
Essex Tech students hold gift drive for children in DCF care 00:49

DANVERS -- Students in Danvers worked to ensure kids in the care of the Department of Children and Families have a happy holiday. 

The Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School held its seventh annual Holiday Hope Event this year. Each class was assigned to budget, plan, and purchase gifts for nearly 200 boys and girls. 

On Friday, those goods were handed over to DCF caseworkers. 

"It makes me feel happy and glad that I have the things that I do have because not everyone is as fortunate enough to have what we have so just giving back to the community, even if its something little that you have is really nice," said 11th grader Christine Mbachi. 

Essex North said the holiday gift drive is designed to inspire students to help others. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 12:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.