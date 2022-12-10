Essex Tech students hold gift drive for children in DCF care

DANVERS -- Students in Danvers worked to ensure kids in the care of the Department of Children and Families have a happy holiday.

The Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School held its seventh annual Holiday Hope Event this year. Each class was assigned to budget, plan, and purchase gifts for nearly 200 boys and girls.

On Friday, those goods were handed over to DCF caseworkers.

"It makes me feel happy and glad that I have the things that I do have because not everyone is as fortunate enough to have what we have so just giving back to the community, even if its something little that you have is really nice," said 11th grader Christine Mbachi.

Essex North said the holiday gift drive is designed to inspire students to help others.