Mother of UMass Congressional intern killed in Washington, D.C. shooting "praying that they find his killer"

DC police raise reward to $40K for information in deadly shooting of UMass student

The family of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym is speaking out and calling for justice after the University of Massachusetts student and Congressional intern was killed in a Washington, D.C. shooting on June 30.

The rising senior at UMass-Amherst was one of three people shot on the northwestern side of the nation's capital. Police say Tarpinian-Jachym was an innocent bystander, and they're offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information in the case.

"I'm just praying that they find his killer," his mother Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym told WJLA-TV. "He was a very, kind, gentle soul and he was a very humble boy."

She said her son, a 21-year-old from Granby, was neurodiverse and overcame dyslexia and a heart condition to land a coveted Congressional internship.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym's death a "horrible loss"

"It's a horrible loss and I don't know if we'll ever recover," Eric's sister Angela said. "We'll just learn to cope and move on day by day, but the pain will always be there."

Condolences poured in after the murder. Tarpinian-Jachym was interning for Kansas Rep. Ron Estes, who recalled "his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile." The Massachusetts Republican Party said Tarpinian-Jachym was a "bright and talented young man" and added, "the University of Massachusetts Amherst will be missing a promising young graduate from its Class of 2026."

No calls from D.C. leaders

Eric's mother said two people she hasn't heard from yet are D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser or Metropolitan Chief of Police Pamela Smith.

"I'm getting calls from all over the country and these people can't find my number or ask or, you know, reach out with their staff person? That really is hurtful," Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym said.

She said her son was "very happy" with his life in D.C.

"He was a remarkable young man who really had gone through a lot," Tarpinian-Jachym said. "And it's just sad that it's been taken away from him in a violent crime."