Eric Hosmer expected to be OK after leaving Tuesday's Red Sox loss with left knee contusion

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have been dealing with injuries all season. But it appears they have avoided anything serious with one of their newcomers.

Eric Hosmer is expected to be OK and is considered day-to-day after fouling a ball off his knee in Tuesday night's loss to the Braves at Fenway Park.

Hosmer, whom Boston picked up at the trade deadline from the Padres, had his home debut cut short when he fouled a Charlie Morton pitch off his left knee in the bottom of the fourth on Tuesday night. He was checked out by Boston's trainer and after a discussion with manager Alex Cora, Hosmer remained in the game.

Hosmer struck out on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, and was replaced by Bobby Dalbec at first base in the top of the fifth.

Tuesday night was only Hosmer's fourth game with the Red Sox, and it would be in line with the team's injury luck if he was about to hit the IL for an extended period of time. But Cora gave a pretty promising update on him after the team's 9-7, 11-inning loss to Atlanta.

"Sore. Very sore," said Cora. "He's day-to-day. Most likely, he won't play [Wednesday]. But he should be OK."

Phew. It sounds like Hosmer could be back for Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.