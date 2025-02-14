Endicott College hockey player Jack Smiley to play first game since suffering stroke 3 years ago

Endicott senior Jack Smiley is all smiles these days. He's as happy as can be as he readies to play on Senior Night in front of his family and friends on Saturday.

"I can't even describe what it feels like to hopefully get that opportunity to play," Smiley told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche.

Getting to this point hasn't been easy for the Gulls forward. Smiley's world turned upside down three years ago when he suffered a stroke after taking a hit to the back of his neck during practice. He was 22 at the time, and was paralyzed for weeks and lost complete function of all his muscles on the right side of his body.

Doctors at Mass. General Hospital couldn't tell Smiley if he'd ever walk again.

"There was a lot of doubt. I don't think I was ever scared, but I think the first week when I was in the ICU and processing everything that was happening, it put me in a state of shock," explained Smiley. "I had no idea what was going on around me. I cried incessantly, not out of fear or sadness or self-pity; it was just I couldn't stop the tears. It was a complete 180 of where I had been and where I was at that point."

Jack's parents, Debi and Peter, moved to Boston from their home in Philadelphia. Jack was eventually transferred to Spaulding Rehab, which is when everything turned around in his recovery.

"It was almost like an immediate, 'Alright, it's time to go -- I want to get back on the ice,'" Smiley recalled. "From there, it was I don't care how long it takes, I don't care what is involved. I'm going to do what is necessary to get myself back."

Jack Smiley's road to recovery

The road to recovery was a long one and required an incredible amount of time and sacrifice. But thanks to his tremendous work ethic, passion, and love of hockey, Smiley will play in a game with his teammates on Saturday for the first time in three years.

Smiley said his mind will be racing when he steps back onto the ice at the Raymond J. Bourque Arena in Beverly for his first game action with his Gulls teammates.

"I think the first thought that will be going through my mind is just remember to breathe. Take it all in and calm down those emotions so I'm not going crazy and flying off the walls," he said. "I really want to remember it all and soak it all in because it's been such a long journey."

After that, Smiley's mind will quickly shift back to hockey and taking down Johnson & Wales.

"I think the second thought in my brain is going to be, alright, where do I need to be to put someone through the ice or through the glass," he continued. "Then, what shoulder am I going over to hit it back bar and score a goal for the guys."

What makes Saturday night even more special is how Smiley found out he's going to be in the lineup Saturday night. He didn't get the news from Endicott head coach RJ Tolan, but from his 11-year-old daughter, Nellie.

"She was buzzing around the hallways and came up to me and said, 'I heard you're playing. My dad told me you're getting to play on Saturday.' I was like, he hasn't told me that," recalled Smiley. "It feels a little more real that coach's daughter was telling me I was in, so I held out my hand and had to get knuckles on that one. She gave me knuckles for the first time."

"For him to be able to suit up again, it's what makes being part of athletics and sports a special thing," said Tolan. "I know it's not perfect, but every time you see him, it's just, 'Man, this is unbelievable.'"

Stroke Recovery has inspired Smiley for his future

A lot of people helped and inspired Smiley on his road to a return, and he wants to make sure he thanks all of them.

"There are way too many people and I can't overstate how thankful I am to everyone in my life," he said. "My support system has been the best of the best. It's the only reason I'm here today.

"My parents dropped everything in the early days to come be at the hospital with me," said Smiley. "I worked with tons of doctors, therapist, medicals professionals in every field. I can't thank them enough, every medical professional that's been part of my journey at Mass General, Spaulding, Moss Rehab in Philly.

"And everyone here at Endicott too. My teammates and Coach Tolan, the program here at Endicott is what gave me the motivation to get back," he said. "They were really my rock."

This life experience has inspired Smiley for his future.

"I know that I want to help others stroke survivors. I think that's the main thing I want to focus on," he said. "I think there's also a place for talking to athletes and helping to coach the mental side of not only the game, but life in general."