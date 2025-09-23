Stars of cult classics to interact with audience at Emerson Colonial Theatre movie nights

What could be better than seeing your favorite films in a theater filled with other fans? Having the stars of the movies right there with you, answering your questions!

The Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston is getting ready to host some special movie nights, featuring cult classics.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

Half a century ago, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" changed actor Barry Bostwick's life. "I see what people are excited about. I see what people are amused by," Bostwick said. "And I'm always floored by a thousand people in the audience getting up and doing the 'Time Warp' 50 years later."

Bostwick says he can't wait to be with the crowd at the Colonial, complete with a shadow cast acting out the iconic scenes.

"To me, it's all about just meeting the fans, hearing what their stories are," Bostwick said. "I will try to entertain them as best I can, but then I have to entertain myself by hearing their story."

An Evening With John Cusack, "Clue"

A few weeks later, the Colonial will host An Evening with John Cusack, and a screening of the 1997 dark comedy, "Grosse Point Blank."

Then on Halloween, "Clue."

"Even seeing it as many times as I've seen it, I'm still laughing out loud," said actor Lesley Ann Warren. "I think it's quite brilliant."

Miss Scarlett herself will host the evening to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary.

She says, "To have that that swell of appreciation and love and warmth that comes along with doing these personal appearances, is an honor."

Both Bostwick and Warren are thrilled to see their movies stand the test of time.

Warren said, "I get fan mail from kids who are, you know, eight, seven, nine, their parents and their grandparents. It's amazing."

Bostwick added, "I'm amazed, actually, that this generation, that they still want to see a movie that their grandfathers and grandmothers enjoyed and loved."

For Warren, the chance to interact with fans at the theater is a gift, saying, "It's wonderful to reminisce based on the questions they ask and have to remember, choose to remember the wondrous kinds of experiences that I had on this movie."

The Emerson Colonial Theatre will host "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on October 1, "Grosse Point Blank" on October 30, and "Clue" on the 31st.