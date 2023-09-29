Suspect who allegedly shot man in face with flare gun wanted by Hampton, NH police

HAMPTON, N.H. - Police in Hampton, New Hampshire are looking for a suspect who is accused of shooting another man in the face with a flare gun. Elton Stanley, 37, is wanted following the assault at a Speedway gas station at Lafayette Road Thursday afternoon.

The victim was seriously hurt but is in stable condition at a hospital. Stanley got away before officers arrived, police said.

Police described Stanley as a Black man who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. They said he was wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie during the incident. He had a head covering on but usually has dreadlocks and was riding a bicycle, police said.

Two photos of Elton Stanley Hampton police

Warrants for Stanley charge him with second degree assault and reckless conduct. Police said he does not have a permanent address. Anyone who sees him should not approach, but call police immediately.

The gas station was closed Thursday evening for the police investigation.